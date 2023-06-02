Nick Cannon says Jamie Foxx will address fans about his health scare “when he’s ready”

Nick Cannon has spoken about Jamie Foxx’s hospitalisation, saying that the actor will share details about the incident “when he’s ready”.

On April 12, Foxx’s daughter Corinne confirmed her father was in recovery in Atlanta after suffering a “medical complication”. A month later, in response to growing speculation, Corinne posted that Foxx had been out of hospital “for weeks” and was “recuperating”.

Due to Foxx’s hospitalisation, Cannon was announced as the replacement host on game show Beat Shazam for its sixth season, which began on May 23.

Speaking on ExtraTV about taking over as host, Cannon said he received both Corinne and her father’s “blessing” to host the show.

“One thing I’ve always respected about how Jamie’s moved throughout his entire career, if you’ve noticed, he’s always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private,” Cannon said. “I mean, you don’t ever really hear anything other than just the great work that he puts forth as a professional and the fact that, you know, he’s handled this situation with the same manner, you only can respect that.”

When the presenter asks further about giving an update on his health, Cannon replied: “I’m probably in the same boat as you in that same sense of just knowing that, you know, as a friend, just being as respectful as I can I don’t pry.”

He added: “I believe when he’s ready, he’s going to address the awaiting fans in the world the way that only he can.”

Foxx hasn’t directly addressed the incident, but acknowledged the support he had received from fans in an Instagram post on May 3. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote.

Last month, Corinne announced that she will host a new music-centric game show titled We Are Family with her father on Fox, which will premiere next year.