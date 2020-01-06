Celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Margo Robbie, Selena Gomez and more have donated to emergency services to help aid the country’s battle against the ongoing bushfire crisis.

On Saturday (January 4), Kidman and her husband Keith Urban pledged to donate $500,000 towards the NSW Rural Fire Service. “Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia,” Kidman wrote in an Instagram post, alongside a list of organisations where others can make a donation.

The Big Little Lies actress, who recently attended the annual Golden Globes Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, cut short interviews on the red carpet, saying that she was “so distracted right now with everything that’s happening in Australia.” Kidman left the event after 15 minutes, according to Cosmopolitan.

Fellow Aussie actress Margot Robbie also called for aid with a video on Instagram, in which she shared memories from her childhood. “I went on so many different websites to donate. They took me less than a minute to donate each, and I’m terrible with technology,” she said. “Let’s get future generations the kind of childhood I was so lucky to have.”

Selena Gomez pledged a donation towards bushfire relief, tweeting that she was “absolutely devastated by the fires Australia” and was “praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders”. Meanwhile, Australian producer and DJ Flume announced a $100,000 donation to WIRES Wildlife Rescue.

Comedian Celeste Barber has helped raise over $32 million to help the NSW Rural Fire Service in just three days. Since the Sydney native set up a Facebook fundraiser on Friday (January 3), over 800,000 people have donated to the cause. American singer Lizzo and actress Shailene Woodley have also shared and brought attention to Barber’s fundraising efforts.

Other celebrities who have donated to bushfire relief include former model Tara Moss, singer Delta Goodrem and actress Rebel Wilson. American singer Pink also recently donated US$500,000 (AUD$720,000) to emergency services over the weekend.