Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor previews score for David Fincher’s ‘Mank’

Trent Reznor has shared a first glimpse of the score for David Fincher’s Mank.

The Nine Inch Nails musician has composed the music for the upcoming Netflix film alongside his longtime collaborator Atticus Ross, after scoring several of Fincher’s previous films.

Reznor pointed fans in the direction of a website titled ‘The White Wine Came Up With The Fish’, which contains a 210-page slide show of images from Mank while a preview of the score plays in the background.

“Here’s a ‘secret site where you can hear a first bit of our score and more (don’t tell anyone” Reznor tweeted.

David Fincher’s new film Mank is coming to Netflix December 4th!

Here’s a “secret” site where you can hear a first bit of our score and more (don’t tell anyone):https://t.co/JMgcT2pQgt — Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor) October 21, 2020

The official trailer for Mank was released yesterday (October 22) courtesy of Netflix, ahead of the film’s release in December.

Mank marks David Fincher’s first return to the big screen since 2014’s Gone Girl, and focuses on the story of Hollywood screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay for Citizen Kane.

Mankiewicz will be played by Gary Oldman, while Tom Burke will star as Orson Welles. The cast also includes Arliss Howard, Amanda Seyfried, Charles Dance, Tom Pelphrey and Lily Collins.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross previously worked with Fincher on The Social Network – for which they won an Oscar – as well as Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Gone Girl.

Previously describing the vision for the Mank score, Reznor had said he and Ross would avoid a modular synthesizer and only work with instruments that would have been available in the 1930s, when the film is set.

“We think we’re gonna be period authentic, so it just creates a new set of challenges,” he explained.

Mank will be released in cinemas next month, before a December 4 premiere on Netflix.