‘Nitram’ and ‘The Newsreader’ lead 2021 AACTA award winners

The 2021 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards (AACTAs) took place earlier this week, with Nitram and The Newsreader scoring the most wins.

Justin Kurzel’s Nitram, a Stan-original film based on the 1996 Port Arthur mass shooting committed by Martin Bryant, took home eight awards, including Best Film, Best Editing, Best Original Screenplay and Best Directing.

Nitram also swept the ceremony’s four film acting categories with Caleb Landry Jones, Judy Davis, Anthony LaPaglia and Essie Davis winning Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress respectively. Jones had previously won Best Actor for the role at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

Advertisement

In the television awards, ABC’s The Newsreader took home five awards, including Best Drama Series, Best Production Design in Television and Best Direction in Drama or Comedy. Anna Torv and William McInnes won Best Lead Actress in a Drama and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for their roles in the series, respectively.

The late David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu was honoured with the Longford Lyell award, just over a week since the legendary actor passed away. My Name Is Gulpilil, a documentary centred on the actor, won Best Documentary at the ceremony, and his face was projected onto the iconic sails of the Sydney Opera House to honour him.

President of the AACTAs, Russell Crowe, encouraged award winners to be “political” with their speeches, saying “I’m supposed to now tell the winners to be as time-efficient and as apolitical as they can be in their acceptance speeches.

“But this is the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts – that last word ‘Arts’, to my mind, is your licence to be as political as you want to be.”

“As artists, you have the licence to overthrow empires,” he continued. “To hold mirrors to hypocrisy. To shine lights into dark corners and bring humanity into political discourse in a way that other professions simply can’t. Respect that. Use your voice efficiently.”

Advertisement

Some of the stars in attendance at the ceremony included Taika Waititi, Succession star Sarah Snook, Rebel Wilson, director Baz Luhrmann and more. In addition, Baker Boy and Lime Cordiale performed at the ceremony.

View the full list of winners at the 2021 AACTAs below.

Television Awards

Best Drama Series

Clickbait

Jack Irish

Mr Inbetween

The Newsreader – winner

Total Control

Wakefield

Wentworth

Best Miniseries or Telefeature

A Sunburnt Christmas

The End

Fires – winner

New Gold Mountain

The Unusual Suspects

Best Lead Actor in a Drama



Rudi Dharmalingam – Wakefield

Guy Pearce – Jack Irish

Sam Reid – The Newsreader

Richard Roxburgh – Fires

Scott Ryan – Mr Inbetween – winner

Best Lead Actress in a Drama

Deborah Mailman – Total Control

Mandy McElhinney – Wakefield

Miranda Otto – Fires

Pamela Rabe – Wentworth

Anna Torv – The Newsreader – winner

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Harry Greenwood – Wakefield

William McInnes – The Newsreader – winner

Matt Nable – Mr Inbetween

Stephen Peacocke – The Newsreader

Justin Rosniak – Mr Inbetween

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Michelle Lim Davidson – The Newsreader

Marg Downey – The Newsreader

Harriet Dyer – Wakefield

Rachel Griffiths – Total Control – winner

Noni Hazlehurst – The End

Best Comedy Entertainment Program

Dom and Adrian 2020

Hard Quiz – winner

The Moth Effect

Spicks And Specks

The Weekly

Best Comedy Performer

Mark Samual Bonanno – Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House Of Fun

Kitty Flanagan – Fisk – winner

Tom Gleeson – Hard Quiz

Broden Kelly – Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House Of Fun

Sarah Kendall – Frayed

Nakkiah Lui – Preppers

Luke McGregor – Rosehaven

Celia Pacquola – Rosehaven

Best Documentary

Girls Can’t Surf

I’m Wanita

My Name is Gulpilil – winner

Playing With Sharks

Strong Female Lead

When the Camera Stopped Rolling

Best Entertainment Program

Australian Ninja Warrior

Lego Masters Australia

The Masked Singer

Mastermind

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2021 – winner

The Voice

Best Factual Entertainment Program

Australia Talks

Courtney Act’s One Plus One

Gogglebox Australia

Love on the Spectrum – winner

The Project

You Can’t Ask That

Best Lifestyle Program

Adam and Poh’s Malaysia in Australia

The Cook Up with Adam Liaw

Gardening Australia

Grand Designs Australia – winner

The Living Room

Love it or List it Australia

Best Reality Program

The Amazing Race Australia

Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn

The Block

Luxe Listings Sydney

MasterChef Australia – winner

The Real Housewives of Melbourne

Best Screenplay in Television

Mr Inbetween (Episode 6) – Scott Ryan – winner

The Newsreader (Episode 1) – Michael Lucas

The Newsreader (Episode 5) – Kim Ho & Michael Lucas

Wakefield (Episode 5) – Kristen Dunphy & Sam Meikle

Total Control (Episode 1) – Stuart Page

Longford Lyell Award

David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu AM

Favourite Awards

Favourite Australian Actor

Asher Keddie – Nine Perfect Strangers

Celia Pacquola – Rosehaven

Deborah Mailman – Total Control

Eric Bana – The Dry – winner

Pamela Rabe – Wentworth

Favourite Australian Competition Reality Show

Australian Survivor

LEGO Masters Australia – winner

MasterChef Australia

The Block

The Voice

Favourite Australian Entertainment Show

Anh’s Brush With Fame

Bondi Rescue

Gardening Australia – winner

Gogglebox Australia

Have You Been Paying Attention

Favourite Australian TV Drama

Clickbait

Home and Away

Jack Irish

RFDS

Wentworth – winner

Favourite Australian TV Host

Adam Hills – Spicks and Specks

Carrie Bickmore – The Project

Costa Georgiadis – Gardening Australia – winner

Hamish Blake – LEGO Masters Australia

Tom Gleeson – Hard Quiz

Film Awards

Best Film

The Dry

The Furnace

High Ground

Nitram – winner

Penguin Bloom

Rams

Best Indie Film

Disclosure

Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt) – winner

Lone Wolf

Moon Rock For Monday

My First Summer

Under My Skin

Best Direction in Film



The Dry – Rob Connolly

The Furnace – Roderick MacKay

High Ground – Stephen Maxwell Johnson

Nitram – Justin Kurzel – winner

Penguin Bloom – Glendyn Ivin

Best Lead Actor in Film

Simon Baker – High Ground

Eric Bana – The Dry

Caleb Landry Jones – Nitram – winner

Ahmed Malek – The Furnace

Jacob Junior Nayinggul – High Ground

Best Lead Actress in Film

Rose Byrne – Peter Rabbit 2

Judy Davis – Nitram – winner

Noni Hazlehurst – June Again

Genevieve O’Reilly – The Dry

Naomi Watts – Penguin Bloom

Best Supporting Actor in Film

Michael Caton – Rams

Baykali Ganambarr – The Furnace

Anthony LaPaglia – Nitram – winner

Sean Mununggurr – High Ground

Jack Thompson – High Ground

Best Supporting Actress in Film

Essie Davis – Nitram

Claudia Karvan – June Again

Esmerelda Marimowa – High Ground

Miranda Tapsell – The Dry

Jacki Weaver – Penguin Bloom

Industry Awards

Best Children’s Program



100% Wolf: Legend of the Moonstone

Bluey – winner

The Bureau of Magical Things

Dive Club

Hardball

Kangaroo Beach

Best Cinematography in Television



A Sunburnt Christmas – Dylan River

Bump (Episode 1: Sorpresa!) – Garry Phillips

Clickbait (Episode 6: Simon) – Marden Dean

Fires (Episode 2: Everything’s Gone) – Bonnie Elliot – winner

The Newsreader (Episode 1: Three, Two, One…) – Earle Dresner

Best Costume Design in Television



Dancing With The Stars: All Stars (Episode 6) – Tim Chappel

Fires (Episode 2: Everything’s Gone) – Cappi Ireland

Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries (Episode 1: Death By Design) – Penny Dickinson

New Gold Mountain (Episode 1: Propriety) – Cappi Ireland – winner

The Newsreader (Episode 1: Three, Two, One…) – Marion Boyce

Best Direction in Drama or Comedy



Fires (Episode 2: Everything’s Gone) – Ana Kokkinos

Mr Inbetween (Episode 6: Ray Who?) – Nash Edgerton

The Newsreader (Episode 1: Three, Two, One…) – Emma Freeman – winner

Wakefield (Episode 5) – Kim Mordaunt

Wakefield (Episode 8) – Jocelyn Moorhouse

Best Direction in Nonfiction Television



Brazen Hussies – Catherine Dwyer

Hannah Gadsby – Douglas – Madeleine Parry

Love on the Spectrum (Episode 4) – Cian O’Clery – winner

Ms Represented with Annabel Crabb (Episode 1: Getting There) – Stamatia Maroupas

You Can’t Ask That (Episode 1: Cheaters) – Kirk Docker

Best Documentary or Factual Program



Brazen Hussies

Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire

Life in Colour with David Attenborough

Ms Represented with Annabel Crabb

Old People’s Home For 4 Year Olds – winner

The School That Tried to End Racism

Best Editing in Television

Clickbait (Episode 1: Five Million Hits) – Rodrigo Balart – winner

Fires (Episode 2: Everything’s Gone) – Mark Atkin

The Newsreader (Episode 5: No More Lies) – Angie Higgins

Total Control (Episode 1: Aftermath) – Nicholas Holmes

Wakefield (Episode 8) – Gabriel Dowrick

Best Narrative Comedy Series



Aftertaste

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House Of Fun

Fisk – winner

Frayed

Preppers

Rosehaven

Best Original Score in Television



Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House Of Fun (Episode 1: Housemates) – Tom Armstrong

Clickbait (Episode 1: Five Million Hits) – Cornel Wilczek

Fires (Episode 2: Everything’s Gone) – Cornel Wilczek

Frayed (Episode 1) – Bryony Marks

New Gold Mountain (Episode 1: Propriety) – Caitlin Yeo – winner

Best Production Design in Television



Fires (Episode 2: Everything’s Gone) – Jo Ford

Jack Irish (Episode 1) – Carrie Kennedy

Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries (Episode 1: Death By Design) – Ben Bangay

New Gold Mountain (Episode 1: Propriety) – Paddy Reardon & Adele Flere

The Newsreader (Episode 1: Three, Two, One…) – Melinda Doring – winner

Best Sound in Television



Clickbait (Episode 1: Five Million Hits) – Emma Bortignon, Stephen Witherow, Nigel Croyden & John Wilkinson

Fires (Episode 2: Everything’s Gone) – Emma Bortignon, Paul Pirola & Roger Van Wensveen – winner

Frayed (Episode 1) – Paul Finlay, Robert Sullivan, James Andrews & Dino Giacomin

The Newsreader (Episode 1: Three, Two, One…) – Nick Godkin

Total Control (Episode 1: Aftermath) – Phil Keros, Stuart Waller, Andy Wright & Diego Ruiz

Best Stand-Up Special



Anne Edmonds and Lloyd Langford – Business with Pleasure

Celia Pacquola – Let Me Know How It All Works Out

Hannah Gadsby – Douglas – winner

Lano and Woodley in Lano and Woodley

Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum

Tom Gleeson – Lighten Up

Best Cinematography in a Documentary



After The Night (Episode 1: The End of Innocence) – Jim Frater

The Beach (Episode 1: Too Mad Too Shy) – Dylan River – winner

The Bowraville Murders – Nathan Barlow

Freeman – Bonnie Elliott

Step into Paradise – Bonnie Elliott

Best Editing in a Documentary



Freeman – Daniel Wieckmann

My Name is Gulpilil – Tania M. Nehme – winner

Playing With Sharks – Adrian Rostirolla

Under The Volcano – Karen Johnson

When the Camera Stopped Rolling – Ray Thomas

Best Original Score in a Documentary



Freeman – James Henry

Playing With Sharks – Caitlin Yeo – winner

Step into Paradise – Amanda Brown & Nick Wales

The Beach (Episode 1: Too Mad Too Shy) – Megan Washington & Kristin Rule

When the Camera Stopped Rolling – Kyls Burtland

Best Sound in a Documentary



The Bowraville Murders – Richard Boxhall

Freeman – Byron Scullin

Life in Colour with David Attenborough (Episode 1: Seeing in Colour) – Wayne Pashley – winner

My Name is Gulpilil – Tom Heuzenroeder

When the Camera Stopped Rolling – Sam Petty

Best Casting



The Dry – Jane Norris

High Ground – Anousha Zarkesh – winner

The Newsreader – Nathan Lloyd

Nitram – Nikki Barrett, Alison Telford & Kate Leonard

Wakefield – Marianne Jade

Best Hair and Makeup



Australian Gangster – Sheldon Wade – winner

Mortal Kombat – Nikki Gooley

Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries – Lynn Wheeler

New Gold Mountain – Cheryl Williams, Helen Magelaki & Ian Loughnan

Nitram – Fiona Rees-Jones

Best Short Form Comedy



A Life in Questions: Wisdom School with Aaron Chen

All My Friends Are Racist – winner

Celebration Nation

Hug the Sun

Jimmy Rees

Samantha Andrew

Best Short Form Drama



Beautiful They

The Bends

Dwarf Planet

Grace

The Tailings – winner

You and Me, Before and After

Best Short Form Entertainment



Chopsticks or Fork?

Gourmet Lazy

Nat’s What I Reckon

Ozzy Man Reviews

Strong Women – winner

Woven Threads – Stories from Within