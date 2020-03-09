Daniel Craig felt “physically low” before starting final Bond

Daniel Craig has admitted he felt “physically low” after doing James Bond film Spectre, which was a reason why he almost said no to its follow-up.

The actor will appear as 007 for one last time in No Time to Die, which was originally due out next month but has now been pushed back to November over Coronavirus fears.

However, speaking about why it took so long for the Spectre sequel to come out, Craig admitted his physical state put him off doing another one.

“I was never going to do one again,” he GQ. “I was like, ‘Is this work really genuinely worth this, to go through this, this whole thing?’

“And I didn’t feel… I felt physically really low. So the prospect of doing another movie was just, like, off the cards. And that’s why it has been five years.”

Speaking of now stepping away from the role, Craig admitted: “I’m really… I’m OK.

“I don’t think I would have been if I’d done the last film and that had been it. But this, I’m like… Let’s go. Let’s get on with it. I’m fine.”

Last week it was confirmed that No Time to Die would be delayed with the team behind the movie explaining: “MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020.”

No Time to Die, which will now be released on 12 November in the UK, will be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, with Billie Eilish singing the theme tune.