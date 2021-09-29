‘No Time To Die’ premiere: Daniel Craig hits London for final Bond bow

Daniel Craig has taken to the red carpet for the last time as James Bond at the premiere for No Time To Die.

The world debut of the film took place last night (September 28) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, with Craig, his co-stars, crew and members of the Royal Family in attendance.

“I genuinely don’t have any bad memories [of playing Bond]. It’s going to take years to unpick this,” the now former 007 told Sky News about his departure at the event.

Craig has played 007 for 15 years, since making his first outing in 2006’s Casino Royale. News that No Time To Die would be his last film broke in 2017.

“I’m just so grateful for the fact that I got a chance to go and make one last one and it be this one and to finish telling the story,” Craig told PA from the premiere.

“This has been a massive part of my life. I’m never not going to think about this, it’s been too big a thing in my life.”

One Craig’s longstanding co-stars also voiced his sadness at his departure at the event. Ben Whishaw, who plays the bespectacled tech wizard Q, said via the PA that he was “moved to think that it’s his last film.”

“I just loved making them with him and I’ve had such a joyful time,” he added.

The film has since been met with largely positive reviews, with NME praising the film’s “heart-wrenching finale” in its four-star take.

The next actor to fill Craig’s shoes is yet to be announced, although Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was brought in to help reinvigorate the film’s script, has said that she would not be in favour of a female James Bond.

“I think Bond is James Bond,” she said at the premiere. “We just need to cook up someone to rival him.”