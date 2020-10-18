The producers of No Time To Die have revealed they used 8,400 gallons of Coca-Cola to make a cobbled street less slippery for a James Bond motorbike stunt.

According to stunt boss Lee Morrison, Daniel Craig devised the trick allowing his stunt double rider Paul Edwards to hit a 25ft ramp at 60mph, clear a wall and land on cobbles. The film crew spent £55,000 on the sugary soft drink that, once dried, left a sticky residue on the stones.

“I spent nearly €60,000 spraying Coca-Cola around Matera,” Morrison told Total Film this month. “I’ve been spraying Coca-Cola on slippery surfaces for a very long time.”

He added that the drink also “makes things look very clean after it washes off”.

No Time To Die is due to hit cinemas in April next year after being delayed twice by the coronavirus pandemic. It’s thought the film will be Craig’s final Bond instalment.

Craig has defended Warner Bros’ decision to postpone the film again, saying: “This thing is just bigger than all of us. We just want people to go and see this movie in the right way, in a safe way.”

The actor added: “Cinemas all around the world are closed at the moment. We want to release the movie at the same time all around the world and this isn’t the right time. So fingers crossed, 2 April [2021] is going to be our day.”

The decision to delay No Time To Die earlier this month was considered a major blow for cinemas around the world, with the Cineworld chain announcing soon after that it would be closing all of its cinemas in the UK and the US.