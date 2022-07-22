‘No Time To Die’ star Ana De Armas doesn’t want a female Bond

No Time To Die star Ana De Armas has said “there’s no need” for a female actor to play James Bond.

The actor – who starred alongside Daniel Craig in the most recent 007 film – explained she would like the female roles in Bond films to be “brought to life in a different way”.

“There’s no need for a female Bond,” de Armas recently told The Sun. “There shouldn’t be any need to steal someone else’s character, you know, to take over.

Advertisement “This is a novel, and it leads into this James Bond world and this fantasy of that universe where he’s at.”

She continued: “What I would like is that the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond will continue to be a man, are brought to life in a different way.