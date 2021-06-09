Watch Noel Gallagher discuss High Flying Birds in exclusive doc clip

An exclusive clip from Noel Gallagher – Out of the Now has just been released – check it out below.

Taken from a new Sky Arts show focusing on Gallagher’s performance at the Duke of York’s Theatre in the West End, it will include both performance and storytelling to span his career with Oasis and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

In the new clip, Gallagher speaks about his first tour with High Flying Birds and his experience writing his first album as a solo artist without his brother Liam.

Advertisement

Noel also reflects on the new relationship with his fanbase, which is split between the new music. You can watch the extract above.

A synopsis for the new Sky Arts documentary reads: “Noel Gallagher – Out of the Now: the legendary songwriter presents an up-close performance of music and storytelling from London’s Duke of York’s Theatre.

“Powered by his full formidable band, Noel will perform ten tracks spanning his career in Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Oasis, and walk us through some of the significant moments in his own life and career which continue to define British pop culture.”

Noel Gallagher: Out of the Now airs on Sky Arts, Freeview Channel 11, on Thursday (June 10) at 9pm and is repeated on Saturday (June 12) at 9pm.

Gallagher recently revealed that the first High Flying Birds album released in October 2011 was originally planned to be “the next Oasis album”.

Advertisement

“On the last [Oasis] tour I wrote ‘If I Had a Gun’, ‘Everybody’s On the Run’ and ‘(I Wanna Live In A Dream In My) Record Machine’,” he recalled.

“‘AKA… What A Life!’ was the last thing I wrote. That’s my birth as a solo artist.”