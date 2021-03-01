Official Jeff Buckley biopic confirmed, to be co-produced by his mother

A new official Jeff Buckley biopic is in the works, and is being co-produced by the late singer’s mother.

Everybody Here Wants You has support from the Buckley estate and promises to be “the only official dramatisation of Jeff’s story”.

Buckley will be played by Reeve Carney (Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark, The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again) as Variety reports, and filming is set to star later this year.

Advertisement

Buckley’s mother Mary Guibert will co-produce the film alongside Alison Raykovich, the manager of the singer’s estate.

Guibert said in a statement: “This will be the only official dramatisation of Jeff’s story which I can promise his fans will be true to him and to his legacy. Thankfully, my determination to assemble all the right participants, no matter how long it took, is about to culminate in the best way possible.”

Richard Story of Sony Music Entertainment, owners of Buckley’s music, added: “Jeff Buckley was a once-in-a-lifetime artist whose music touched people’s hearts and changed their lives.

“Sony Music has been honoured to bring Jeff’s music to the world and now, Everybody Here Wants You is providing a unique opportunity to introduce Jeff to a whole new generation of fans.”

Advertisement

Jeff Buckley passed away in 1997 at the age of 30 after accidentally drowning in the Wolf River in Tennessee.

Since his death, a number of films have been made about his life and career. 2012 saw the release of Greetings From Tim Buckley, which saw Gossip Girl actor Penn Badgley starring as the late singer. It followed his early struggles to forge a recording career as he grapples with the overbearing legacy of his musician father.

Other films about the musician include 2009’s Amazing Grace: Jeff Buckley.