Olivia Munn reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Actress Oliva Munn has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star took to social media yesterday (March 13) to break the news, revealing that she was first diagnoses in April last year. In her post, Munn shared that in February last year, she took a genetic test “in an effort to be proactive about my health”. While she passed the test, she found out two months later that she had breast cancer.

“In the past ten months I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can’t even count and have learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones than I ever could have imagined.”

“I’ve kept the diagnosis and the worry and the recover and the pain medicine and the paper gowns private. I needed to catch my breath and get through some of the hardest parts before sharing.”

Munn continued to explain that after going through a series of tests, her doctor, Dr. Aliabadi, discovered that the actress’ lifetime risk was at 37 per cent. “Because of that score I was sent to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which then led to a biopsy. The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast moving cancer.”

A month after her biopsy, Munn underwent a 10-hour double mastectomy surgery. “I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day,” she said.

Munn then went on to urge women to “ask your doctor to calculate your Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score.” She shared the following advice: “Dr. Aliabadi says that if the number is greater than 20 per cent, you need annual mammograms and breast MRIs starting at age 30.”

Olivia Munn is best known for her roles as Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse and Casey Brackett in 2018’s The Predator, alongside other roles in Ride Along 2, Date Night, Magic Mike and New Girl.