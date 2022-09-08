Olivia Wilde responds to Shia LaBeouf’s claim he quit ‘Don’t Worry Darling’: “He was replaced”

Olivia Wilde has addressed Shia LaBeouf’s claim that he quit Don’t Worry Darling, saying that he was “replaced”.

Wilde, who directs the psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, originally claimed LaBeouf, who was originally cast in the role of Jack Chambers, was fired from the film in order to create a “safe, trusting environment” on set.

LaBeouf subsequently denied he was fired from the film in response, claiming he “quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time”. He reportedly sent emails and text messages to Variety allegedly sent between him and Wilde, explaining his reason for stepping down from the role.

Advertisement

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Wilde addressed LaBeouf’s claim, saying: “This issue is so much more nuanced than can be explained in private texts released out of context.

“All I’ll say is he was replaced, and there was no going forward with him. I wish him the best in his recovery.”

In her original claims, Wilde described LaBeouf’s “combative” process as not “conducive” to the ethos of her productions.

“I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work,” Wilde told Variety. “His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances.

“I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job.”

Advertisement

Shortly after LaBeouf departed the project in 2020, initially described as a “scheduling conflict”, his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs sued the actor and accused him of “relentless abuse” during their relationship. In February 2021, LaBeouf denied all the allegations against him, including causing her “any injury or loss”.

The trial between FKA Twigs – real name Tahliah Barnett – and LaBeouf is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on April 17, 2023.

LaBeouf recently opened up about feeling suicidal after facing “shame like I had never experienced before” following a series of public scandals – including the abuse allegations – which led him to Catholicism.