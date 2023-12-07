‘Oppenheimer’ and Matthew Perry among most viewed Wikipedia pages of 2023

Oppenheimer and Matthew Perry are among the most viewed Wikipedia pages of 2023.

This year alone, the English language version of the website had 84billion views, with celebrity deaths and Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic about the creation of the atomic bomb ranking as two of the highest searches.

The list of celebrity deaths, which includes the late Friends star Perry, has been viewed 42,666,860 times, while Oppenheimer has 28,348,248 pageviews.

J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist on which the film is based (played by Cillian Murphy), also ranked high with 25,672,469 pageviews.

Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing in Friends, was found dead in his Los Angeles home on 28 October, aged 54. he results of his initial post-mortem report have been labelled “inconclusive”. A toxicology report has since confirmed that his death was not caused by a methamphetamine or fentanyl overdose.

Following his passing, fellow Friends cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc penned a tribute to the actor.

In a statement to People, the cast said: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the statement continued.

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.” The statement was then signed by all five cast members.

Nolan’s Oppenheimer is the third-highest-grossing film of 2023, behind Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The movie has set multiple box office records and was recently re-released in IMAX. At the global box office, the film is now just short of hitting the $1billion mark.

NME included Oppenheimer in its 20 Best Films of 2023 list, placing it second.