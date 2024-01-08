‘Oppenheimer’ dominates the 2024 Golden Globes

The 2024 Golden Globes took place last night (January 7) and saw many of this year’s highly anticipated films and television shows taking home awards.

The ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, was the first to air live on CBS in the US since 1982. Hosted by stand-up comedian, Jo Koy, the ceremony saw the celebration of ‘Barbenheimer’, with the two highly-acclaimed movies (Barbie and Oppenheimer) receiving 17 nominations between them.

But it was Oppenheimer which swept the awards, its lead and supporting actor both being recognised, along with winning Best Motion Picture – Drama. Christopher Nolan’s biopic about the theoretical physicist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, won five of the eight awards for which it was nominated, including Best Director for Nolan.

In television, Succession’s final season was crowned in the Drama category, with some of the cast also winning three major acting awards.

Also celebrated were restaurant drama series The Bear, Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest sci-fi fantasy black comedy, Poor Things, and the immense box office success of Barbie. Greta Gerwig’s comedy, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, took home the inaugural award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement after the movie made more than $1.4billion at the box office.

The full list of winners are below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Anatomy Of A Fall

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer – winner

Past Lives

The Zone Of Interest

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers Of The Flower Moon – winner

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy Of A Fall

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer – winner

Andrew Scott – All Of Us Strangers

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things – winner

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things – winner

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet – Wonka

Matt Damon – Air

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers – winner

Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy And The Heron – winner

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall, (France) – winner

Fallen Leaves (Finland)

Io Capitano (Italy)

Past Lives (United States)

Society Of The Snow (Spain)

The Zone Of Interest (UK/US)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – winner

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Robert De Niro – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer – winner

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie – winner

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer – winner

Martin Scorsese – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Celine Song – Past Lives

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach – Barbie

Tony McNamara – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Celine Song – Past Lives

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari – Anatomy Of A Fall – winner

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer – winner

Joe Hisaishi – The Boy And The Heron

Mica Levi – The Zone Of Interest

Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

‘Addicted To Romance,’ Bruce Springsteen (She Came To Me)

‘Dance The Night,’ Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin (Barbie)

‘I’m Just Ken,’ Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)

‘Peaches,’ Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

‘Road To Freedom,’ Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)

‘What Was I Made For?’ Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell (Barbie) – winner

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun – Beef – winner

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & The Six

Brie Larson – Lessons In Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen – Love & Death

Juno Temple – Fargo

Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers

Ali Wong – Beef – winner

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear – winner

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear – winner

Elle Fanning – The Great

Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession – winner

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal – The Last Of Us

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Dominic West – The Crown

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Helen Mirren – 1923

Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession – winner

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Emma Stone – The Curse

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession – winner

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Alan Ruck – Succession

Alexander Skarsgard – Succession

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown – winner

Abby Elliott – The Bear

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Meryl Streep – Only Murders In The Building

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

All The Light We Cannot See

Beef – winner

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons In Chemistry

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear – winner

Jury Duty

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Best Television Series – Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last Of Us

The Morning Show

Succession – winner

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais – Ricky Gervais: Armageddon – winner

Trevor Noah – Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock – Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer – Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes – Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

In other news about the 2024 Golden Globes, comedian and host Jo Koy also made headlines for his divisive joke about Taylor Swift, which led to the singer giving him daggers during the ceremony.