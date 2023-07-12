NewsFilm News

‘Oppenheimer’ first reactions praise “astonishing” Christopher Nolan epic

The new biopic starring Cillian Murphy has been described as "arguably Nolan's most impressive film to date"

By Hollie Geraghty
Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer
Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in 'Oppenheimer' CREDIT: Universal

The first reactions to Oppenheimer have praised the film as a “knockout” and Christopher Nolan’s “most impressive work yet”.

The upcoming biopic stars Cillian Murphy as scientist and “father of the atomic bomb” J. Robert Oppenheimer, and is set to be released on July 21, 2023.

The first social media reactions to the anticipated epic have arrived after a world premiere event in Paris yesterday (June 11) where Murphy, Nolan and cast members Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon walked the red carpet at the Grand Rex Theater.

Advertisement

“Am torn between being all coy and mysterious about Oppenheimer and just coming out and saying it’s a total knockout that split my brain open like a twitchy plutonium nucleus and left me sobbing through the end credits like I can’t even remember what else,” shared Telegraph film critic Robbie Collin.

He added: “And for all those who’ve groused about the lack of sex in Christopher Nolan’s earlier work…boy oh BOY, are you getting some sex as only Nolan could stage it in this one.”

Jonathan Dean, writer at The Sunday Times, wrote: “Totally absorbed in OPPENHEIMER, a dense, talkie, tense film partly about the bomb, mostly about how doomed we are. Happy summer! Murphy is good, but the support essential: Damon, Downey Jr & Ehrenreich even bring gags. An audacious, inventive, complex film to rattle its audience.”

He added: “The downside? The women are badly served – Emily Blunt only once gets out of her stressed mother role. But it’s straight into my Nolan top three, alongside Memento & The Prestige.”

Advertisement

Total Film deputy editor Matt Maytum wrote: “#Oppenheimer left me stunned: a character study on the grandest scale, with a sublime central performance by Cillian Murphy. An epic historical drama but with a distinctly Nolan sensibility: the tension, structure, sense of scale, startling sound design, remarkable visuals. Wow.”

Associated Press film writer Lindsey Bahr described the film as “a spectacular achievement in its truthful, concise adaptation, inventive storytelling and nuanced performances from Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon and the many, many others involved”.

They added: “It’s hard to talk about something as dense as this in something as silly as a tweet or thread but Oppenheimer really is a serious, philosophical, adult drama that’s as tense and exciting as Dunkirk. And the big moment – THAT MOMENT – is awe inspiring.”

Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan also described Oppenheimer as arguably Nolan’s “most impressive film to date”.

You can read some more early reactions below.

Last month, Nolan shared that there’s an “interesting relationship” between the endings of Oppenheimer and his 2011 film Inception.

Speaking in an interview with Wired, the director explained that there’s some similarities between Oppenheimer’s ending and the ambiguous final scene in Inception, where it was left unclear whether Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) was still in a dream.

He also recently revealed that early screenings left audiences “devastated”, with some even describing it as a horror film.

Meanwhile, Murphy discussed the upcoming film’s sex scenes, sharing that it features “prolonged full nudity” from the main cast.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement