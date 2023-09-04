‘Oppenheimer’ hits another milestone as it crosses $850million in global ticket sales

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has reached yet another milestone in the seven weeks since its release – now bringing in over $850million (£671million) from global ticket sales.

The dark drama – which saw Cillian Murphy take on the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, ‘father of the atomic bomb’ – arrived in cinemas on July 21, and has since gone on to become one of Christopher Nolan’s most successful films to date.

In the seven weeks since its debut, the movie has generated millions globally and continues to surpass expectations – particularly with its genre as an R-rated biographical, historical drama.

Advertisement

Now, it has been confirmed that Oppenheimer has hit yet another impressive milestone, and has crossed $850milion in ticket sales globally.

According to reports by Variety, around $311million (£241million) of this figure has come from sales across North America, while around $542.7million (£334million) has come in internationally. Currently, $900million is well in reach, and the box office hit is closer than ever to breaking the $1billion mark.

The film is officially Nolan’s third-biggest film from across his career, and has overtaken his hit 2010 film, Inception – which grossed $837million. At time of writing, the only films by the director to remain more successful are The Dark Knight ($1billion) and its follow-up, The Dark Knight Rises ($1.08billion).

Oppenheimer has also become Nolan’s highest-grossing film in 59 overseas markets, according to the outlet, including France, Italy, Spain, Germany, India and Saudi Arabia.

It also remains the third-highest-grossing release of the year behind Barbie, which has generated $1.36billion and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which brought in $1.35billion.

Advertisement

Other accolades include overtaking John Wick Chapter 4 as the biggest R-rated film of 2023, becoming Universal’s highest-grossing R-rated movie, and surpassing Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Fast X with its ticket sales.

Last week, the historical drama made headlines once again as it finally topped the worldwide box office.

Surpassing Barbie for the first time, both films were released on July 21, although Greta Gerwig’s fantasy comedy remained ahead of Oppenheimer at the global box office for the first six weeks.

In a five-star review of Oppenheimer, NME wrote: “Not just the definitive account of the man behind the atom bomb, Oppenheimer is a monumental achievement in grown-up filmmaking.”