‘Oppenheimer’ is coming back to IMAX cinemas soon

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer will return to IMAX cinemas for a series of encore screenings this week.

The film will be re-released in IMAX theatres around the world for a week starting from this Thursday (November 2), including six locations where it will be presented in 70mm.

As reported by Variety, the 70mm screenings are at AMC CityWalk Stadium 19 in Hollywood, AMC Irvine Spectrum in Irvine, AMC Lincoln Square in New York, AMC Metreon 16 in San Francisco, BFI London in the UK, and Melbourne Museum in Australia.

Advertisement

You can buy tickets for the BFI London screenings here.

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is credited as the “father of the atomic bomb” for his role in the Manhattan Project. The film also stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and Josh Hartnett.

Since it was first released in cinemas in July, Oppenheimer has become the third highest-grossing movie of the year so far, behind Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The film’s latest IMAX run comes ahead of its home release on November 22, with Blu-ray and DVD copies set to come with over three hours of special features.

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “Not just the definitive account of the man behind the atom bomb, Oppenheimer is a monumental achievement in grown-up filmmaking.”