‘Oppenheimer’ is still doing huge business in China

Oppenheimer is still drawing huge box office figures in China as it neared the $60million (£49million) mark last weekend.

From last Friday (September 22) to Sunday (24), Christopher Nolan’s historical epic added $2.5million (£2.million) in drawings, bringing the total close to $58.1million (£47.5million), as reported by The Hollywood Reporter with data from box office tracker Artisan Gateway.

The film ranked in fourth behind new Chinese crime thriller Dust to Dust, Expend4bles and Chinese blockbuster No More Bets.

Oppenheimer has been a huge IMAX success in China since its release nearly one month ago, earning $740,000 (£606,000) this weekend for $17million (£13.9million) total in the format. It’s also the fourth-biggest US film release in China of 2023.

The Cillian Murphy-starring drama also become the highest-grossing biopic of all time this month, surpassing previous record-holder Bohemian Rhapsody.

The feature has now grossed more than $912.7million (£736million) at the global box office, overtaking the Queen biopic’s $910.8million (£734.5million) haul to make it the most successful biopic at the box office.

Oppenheimer has already broken a number of box office records, recently becoming the most successful World War 2-related film ever. It’s also the third highest-grossing film of 2023 behind Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the ‘Father of the Atomic Bomb’ who played a crucial role in the creation of the atomic bomb. The film also stars Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss and Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock.

In a five-star review of the film, NME said: “Not just the definitive account of the man behind the atom bomb, Oppenheimer is a monumental achievement in grown-up filmmaking.

Earlier this month, the script for Oppenheimer was released for free online.