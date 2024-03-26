Original Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson says all-female reboot was “disappointing”

Ernie Hudson, star of the original Ghostbusters movie, has said that the all-female reboot was “disappointing”.

Hudson, who has reprised his role as Winston Zeddemore in the new Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, shared his opinion on the 2016 film in a recent interview.

Speaking with The Independent, Hudson praised the film’s director and the cast, which featured Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig, for their “brilliantly funny” performance. However, he did have some criticisms of the movie.

“Fans were really invested in the story and the characters and I think it was disappointing. I enjoyed the movie but I think it wasn’t what fans were hoping for,” said Hudson.

The reboot did feature some cameos from the 1984 movie, including Sigourney Weaver, Dan Aykroyd, and Hudson himself, all playing different characters than in the original movie.

Now, with the release of the latest instalment in the popular franchise, Hudson, 78, reflects on his history with Ghostbusters. “It’s been 40 years, over half my life has been Ghostbusters on some level or other.”

He praised Sony for giving his character a bigger storyline, after Winston was originally introduced as a smaller part: “Sony is not the same studio it was 40 years ago and they’ve really stepped up and given some dimension to the character.”

He shared elsewhere in the interview that it was co-star Bill Murray, who also features in Frozen Empire, who fought for him to have a bigger role in Ghostbusters II. “[Murray] said he wouldn’t do another one unless I was involved … That doesn’t happen very much in this industry.”

He later added: “Credit to Sony for being open to hearing my feelings, because in the first one – they didn’t.”

