Oscar Isaac attends ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ viewing party at New York gay bar

Oscar Isaac attended a viewing party for the season 14 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race at a gay bar in New York.

The actor visited the Metropolitan Bar in Brooklyn with his wife Elvira Lind on Friday (April 22), as shown in footage captured on her Instagram.

He was also spotted by fans watching the finale, as Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Bosco, Daya Betty, Lady Camden and Willow Pill competed to be named America’s next drag superstar.

“While watching the Drag Race finale at a gay bar in Brooklyn, a bearded man pushed past me, stood next to me, and cheered on the show. It was Oscar Isaac,” an attendee tweeted.

You can check out the footage below.

Oscar Isaac watching the RuPaul's Drag Race finale. pic.twitter.com/0psXlQPbqD — 𝕭 | 𝖒𝐨𝐨𝖓 𝐤𝖓𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐞𝐫𝐚 🌙 (@STEVENWlTHAV) April 23, 2022

While watching the Drag Race finale at a gay bar in Brooklyn, a bearded man pushed past me, stood next to me, and cheered on the show. It was Oscar Isaac 😍🤯 pic.twitter.com/x8kgU86E87 — Nick Pasternak (@npasternak_sc) April 23, 2022

oh to be in a bar in new york with oscar isaac watching rupaul's drag race finale — bea bond 🌙 (@poeskys) April 23, 2022

Isaac has previously expressed that he’s a fan of the reality show. In an interview with IGN in 2019, the actor explained said he had “binged on Drag Race” during a visit to the UK.

Isaac currently stars in Marvel series Moon Knight, where he plays a mercenary suffering with dissociative identity disorder.

Speaking to NME, Isaac said it took “a lot of thinking” and several conversations with Marvel boss Kevin Feige to convince him to take on the role.

“Clearly they’re very, very successful,” Isaac said. “But I just had this horrible nightmare that I would find myself in the middle of a shoot in Budapest with a cape on being like, ‘What the fuck am I doing with my life?’”

Moon Knight is available to stream on Disney+.