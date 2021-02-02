Oscar-nominated actor Hal Holbrook dies aged 95

Hal Holbrook, the actor nominated for his role in Into The Wild (2007), has died aged 95.

The actor, who was best known for his one-man show Mark Twain Tonight! that was staged globally over six decades, died on January 23 at his home in California, his assistant confirmed yesterday (February 1).

As The New York Times notes, some of Holbrook’s most memorable roles are as Deep Throat in All The President’s Men (1976), Republican Preston Blair in Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln (2012), Father Malone in John Carpenter’s The Fog (1980), and Ron Franz in 2007’s Into The Wild, for which he received the Best Supporting Actor Oscar nod.

Elsewhere, he won an Emmy award for portraying President Lincoln in Carl Sandburg’s 1974 mini series Lincoln and was a regular on the ’80s TV series Designing Women. Among four other Emmy wins were his roles in The Bold Ones: The Senator (1970) and Pueblo (1973).

Holbrook devised Mark Twain Tonight! and played the titular humorist in a play that premiered in 1954 and was last performed by Holbrook on Broadway in 2006.

Tributes have poured in for the late actor and playwright. Baby Driver creator Edgar Wright wrote: “Rest well Father Malone. The estimable Hal Holbrook has passed away, but what work he leaves behind. Loved his performances in The Fog, All The President’s Men, Magnum Force, Creepshow, Capricorn One, The Star Chamber, Wild In The Streets & Into The Wild, among many many others.”

Joe Russo, one half of the “Russo brothers” writing duo that helmed Avengers: Endgame (2019), wrote: “We lost the star of John Carpenter’s THE FOG on the same day the movie celebrated its 41st anniversary. The legendary Hal Holbrook has rolled out with the tide. RIP.”

