Check out the first Oscar nominations for 2020

The first nominations for the 2020 Oscars have been announced.
Ahead of the full list of nominations being revealed on January 13, nods for nine of the categories have been revealed early – including the nominations for Music (Original Score).
The likes of Joker, 1917 and Jojo Rabbit are all up for the Original Score category, while Avengers: Endgame picks up nominations in that category as well as Visual Effects.
The 2020 Academy Awards will be presented on February 9, 2020. Last year’s Oscars saw big wins for Olivia Colman (The Favourite) and A Star Is Born.
View the initial list of Oscar nominations below.
Documentary Feature
Advocate
American Factory
The Apollo
Apollo 11
Aquarela
The Biggest Little Farm
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
The Great Hack
Honeyland
Knock Down the House
Maiden
Midnight Family
One Child Nation
Documentary Short
After Maria
Fire in Paradise
Ghosts of Sugar Land
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
The Nightcrawlers
St. Louis Superman
Stay Close
Walk Run Cha-Cha
International Feature Film
The Painted Bird (Czech Republic)
Truth and Justice (Estonia)
Les Misérables (France)
Those Who Remained (Hungary)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Beanpole (Russia)
Atlantics (Senegal)
Parasite (South Korea)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Make-up and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Dolemite Is My Name
Downton Abbey
Joker
Judy
Little Women
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
Rocketman
Music (Original Score)
Avengers: Endgame
Bombshell
The Farewell
Ford v Ferrari
Frozen II
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
The King
Little Women
Marriage Story
Motherless Brooklyn
1917
Pain and Glory
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Us
Music (Original Song)
‘Speechless’ from Aladdin
‘Letter To My Godfather’ from The Black Godfather
‘I’m Standing With You’ from Breakthrough
‘Da Bronx’ from The Bronx USA
‘Into The Unknown’ from Frozen II
‘Stand Up’ from Harriet
‘Catchy Song’ from The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
‘Never Too Late’ from The Lion King
‘Spirit’ from The Lion King
‘Daily Battles’ from Motherless Brooklyn
‘A Glass of Soju’ from Parasite
‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ from Rocketman
‘High Above The Water’ from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
‘I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away’ from Toy Story 4
‘Glasgow’ from Wild Rose
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
He Can’t Live without Cosmos
Hors Piste
Kitbull
Memorable
Mind My Mind
The Physics of Sorrow
Sister
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days
Live Action Short Film
Brotherhood
The Christmas Gift
Little Hands
Miller & Son
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Refugee
Saria
A Sister
Sometimes, I Think about Dying
Visual Effects
Alita: Battle Angel
Avengers: Endgame
Captain Marvel
Cats
Gemini Man
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Terminator: Dark Fate