The 2021 Oscars nominations have been announced with Nomadland, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Mank among the contenders.

This year’s ceremony has been delayed until April 26 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas announced this year's contenders.

The Best Original Song and Original Score categories were announced last month with Janelle Monáe, Trent Reznor, Celeste and more receiving mentions.

Despite some social distancing restrictions still being in place in America, the 2021 Oscars ceremony is set to be held in person, the Academy confirmed towards the end of last year.

A representative from the Academy and ABC told Variety that there will not be any “virtual” Oscars. “The Oscars in-person telecast will happen,” they said.

The ceremony is set to be held inside the 3,400-seat Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where it traditionally takes place. “The Academy has done a walkthrough of the Dolby recently to see all the multiple options,” an awards publicist told Variety.

Dolby Theatre declined to comment at the time, with no word as to which safety protocols might be in place.

The full list of nominations is as follows:

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Directing

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound Of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subesquent Moviefilm)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Coleman (The Father)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night In Miami

The White Tiger

Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Original Song

Will Ferrell and My Marianne – ‘Husavik’ from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

H.E.R. – ‘Fight For You’ from Judas and the Black Messiah

Laura Pausini – ‘lo Sì (Seen)’ from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

Leslie Odom Jr. – ‘Speak Now’ from One Night in Miami…

Celeste – ‘Hear My Voice’ from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes People

Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Sound Editing

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over The Moon

A Shaun The Sheep Movie Moviefarmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song For Latash

International Feature Film

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet