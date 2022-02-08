The nominations for the 2022 Oscars have just been announced – scroll down to read the full list of nominees.
- READ MORE: Do the Oscars still matter in the COVID era?
The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and the ceremony will have a host this year for the first time since 2017.
Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show that year, while Kevin Hart was due to oversee the ceremony the following year but dropped out after a number of past homophobic tweets resurfaced. Since then, the Oscars have gone hostless each year, with rotations of presenters instead.
Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog and Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, are expected to win big this year as they lead the nominations – with Belfast and Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley also earning a few nods.
Take a look at the full list of nominations below.
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Directing
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick… Tick… BOOM!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Original Score
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Original Song
Be Alive – King Richard
Dos Oruguitas – Encanto
Down to Joy – Belfast
No Time to Die – No Time to Die
Somehow You Do – Four Good Days
Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Live Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
Please Hold
On My Mind
Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Riding With Fire
Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story