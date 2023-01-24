Oscars 2023 nominations: see the full list

The nominations for the 95th Oscars are being announced today (January 24) – check back here for updates to see the full list.

Ahead of this year’s ceremony on March 13, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams are naming the films and creatives that have been recognised by the Academy in 2023.

The Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles, and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Speaking recently about the ceremony, Academy CEO Bill Kramer explained: “The energy around the show should feel like a massive celebration of cinema and the awards – our legacy, our artists, our movies, our future.

“The 95th gives us a great opportunity to knit together the incredible legacy of the Oscars, the diverse and powerful work we do across the Academy, our vision for the future.”

Take a look at the full list of Oscars nominees here:

Best Picture

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle Of Sadness

Women Talking

Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle Of Sadness

Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Original Screenplay

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle Of Sadness

Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet On The Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Animated Feature

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Original Song

Applause, Tell It Like A Woman

Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu, RRR

This Is A Life, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Original Score

All Quiet On The Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Visual Effects

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

International Feature

All Quiet On The Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Sound

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Editing

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Cinematography

All Quiet On The Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicles And A Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire Of Light

Tár

Production Design

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year Of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It

Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed

Fire Of Love

A House Made Of Splinters

Navalny

Documentary Short

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure A Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger At The Gate

The 95th Oscars will take place on Sunday March 12 at 8pm ET/5pm PT.