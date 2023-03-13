Here are all the winners at the Oscars 2023

The Oscars 2023 took place tonight in Los Angeles, with Everything Everywhere All At Once leading the winners.
The ceremony took place at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, beginning at 8pm ET (12am GMT), and was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Everything Everywhere All At Once was the big winner of the night, collecting seven awards. Among them were Best Picture, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Directing, Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis) and more.
Quan reflected on his journey to winning his first Oscar in his acceptance speech, calling it “the American dream”. After she collected her trophy, Curtis discussed inclusivity at the Oscars and called for there to be “more women anywhere, anytime, all at once”.
Other winners on the night included All Quiet On The Western Front, which won four awards, including Best International Film, and Brendan Fraser, who won his first Oscar for his role in The Whale.
Performances came from Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu. The latter trio performed ‘This Is A Life’ from Everything Everywhere All At Once, with Byrne donning the movie’s infamous hot dog fingers.
The full winners of the Oscars 2023 are as follows (highlighted in bold):
Best Picture
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once – winner
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle Of Sadness
Women Talking
Director
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once – winner
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Östlund, Triangle Of Sadness
Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale – winner
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Actress
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once – winner
Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once – winner
Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once – winner
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Original Screenplay
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once – winner
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle Of Sadness
Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet On The Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking – winner
Animated Feature
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – winner
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – winner
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Original Song
‘Applause’, Tell It Like A Woman
‘Hold My Hand’, Top Gun: Maverick
‘Lift Me Up’, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
‘Naatu Naatu’, RRR – winner
‘This Is A Life’, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Original Score
All Quiet On The Western Front – winner
Babylon
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Visual Effects
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water – winner
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
International Feature
All Quiet On The Western Front – winner
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
Sound
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick – winner
Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet On The Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale – winner
Editing
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once – winner
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Cinematography
All Quiet On The Western Front – winner
Bardo, False Chronicles And A Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire Of Light
Tár
Production Design
All Quiet On The Western Front – winner
Avatar: The Way Of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye – winner
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Animated Short Film
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse – winner
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year Of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It
Documentary Feature
All That Breathes
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
Fire Of Love
A House Made Of Splinters
Navalny – winner
Documentary Short
The Elephant Whisperers – winner
Haulout
How Do You Measure A Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger At The Gate