Here are all the winners from the Oscars 2024

Oppenheimer was the big winner at the Oscars 2024 tonight (March 10), taking home seven of the 13 awards it was nominated for.

The ceremony, which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for a fourth time, was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer won the trophies for Best Director, Best Picture, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy’s performance, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Best Original Score, Best Cinematography and Best Film Editing.

Murphy dedicated his acceptance speech to “peacemakers everywhere”, while Downey Jr. delivered a humorous speech touching on his “terrible childhood” and his past as a “snarling rescue pet”. The victories marked the first Oscars win for both actors.

Poor Things won four awards, including Emma Stone’s triumph in the Best Actress category, while Barbie collected just one award – Best Original Song for Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For?’. Greta Gerwig’s film had a strong presence throughout the ceremony, though, with host Jimmy Kimmel using his monologue to call out the Academy for snubbing its director and Margot Robbie. Later, Ryan Gosling brought ‘I’m Just Ken’ to the Oscars stage, with help from Mark Ronson and Slash.

The winners of the Oscars 2024 are as follows:

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer – winner

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – winner

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – winner

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Annette Bening, NYAD

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things – winner

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer – winner

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, NYAD

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – winner

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall – winner

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction – winner

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Picture

The Boy and the Heron – winner

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (UK) – winner

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol – winner

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – winner

Poor Things

Best Original Song

‘The Fire Inside’, Flamin’ Hot

‘I’m Just Ken’, Barbie

‘It Never Went Away’, American Symphony

‘Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)’, Killers of the Flower Moon

‘What Was I Made For?’, Barbie – winner

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer – winner

Poor Things

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – winner

Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest – winner

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – winner

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – winner

Society of the Snow

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – winner

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One – winner

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop – winner

Nai Nai & Wai Po

Best Live Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – winner

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over: Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko – winner