NewsFilm News

Here are all the winners from the Oscars 2024

The ceremony takes place tonight (March 10) in Los Angeles

By Rhian Daly
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy CREDIT: John Shearer/WireImage

Oppenheimer was the big winner at the Oscars 2024 tonight (March 10), taking home seven of the 13 awards it was nominated for.

The ceremony, which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for a fourth time, was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer won the trophies for Best Director, Best Picture, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy’s performance, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Best Original Score, Best Cinematography and Best Film Editing.

Advertisement

Murphy dedicated his acceptance speech to “peacemakers everywhere”, while Downey Jr. delivered a humorous speech touching on his “terrible childhood” and his past as a “snarling rescue pet”. The victories marked the first Oscars win for both actors.

Emma Stone
Emma Stone CREDIT: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Poor Things won four awards, including Emma Stone’s triumph in the Best Actress category, while Barbie collected just one award – Best Original Song for Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For?’. Greta Gerwig’s film had a strong presence throughout the ceremony, though, with host Jimmy Kimmel using his monologue to call out the Academy for snubbing its director and Margot Robbie. Later, Ryan Gosling brought ‘I’m Just Ken’ to the Oscars stage, with help from Mark Ronson and Slash.

The winners of the Oscars 2024 are as follows:

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer – winner
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – winner
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Actor

Advertisement

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – winner
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Annette Bening, NYAD
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things – winner

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer – winner
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, NYAD
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – winner

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall – winner
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction – winner
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Picture

The Boy and the Heron – winner
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano (Italy)
Perfect Days (Japan)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)
The Zone of Interest (UK) – winner

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol – winner

Best Original Score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – winner
Poor Things

Best Original Song

‘The Fire Inside’, Flamin’ Hot
‘I’m Just Ken’, Barbie
‘It Never Went Away’, American Symphony
‘Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)’, Killers of the Flower Moon
‘What Was I Made For?’, Barbie – winner

Best Cinematography

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer – winner
Poor Things

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – winner
Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest – winner

Best Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – winner 

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – winner
Society of the Snow

Best Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – winner

Best Visual Effects

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One – winner
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop – winner
Nai Nai & Wai Po

Best Live Action Short Film

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – winner

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over: Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko – winner

You May Also Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement

More Stories