Oscars criticised for lack of diversity in 2020 nominations

The Academy Awards have once again come under fire for a lack of diversity in its nominations, following the 2020 announcement today (January 13).

The nominees were led by Joker, which scored 11 nods including Actor in a Leading Role for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Director for Todd Phillips.

However, women were once again completely shut out of the Best Director category, with the likes of Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino and Sam Mendes also scoring nods. However, Bong Joon-ho has become the fifth Asian nominee in that category ever.

Many had hoped directors such as Greta Gerwig (Little Women) and Lulu Wang (The Farewell) would land nominations, and announcer Issa Rae noted the lack of diversity when she declared after the names were announced: “Congratulations to those men”.

Some have taken to social media to vent their frustrations, with one person writing: “Off the top of my head: Greta Gerwig; Lulu Wang; Olivia Wilde all directed excellent films. The Academy is continually taking the piss.”

Another added: “So the Academy couldn’t at least nominate ONE female director? Greta Gerwig? Lulu Wang? Marielle Heller? Like what am I not seeing because these were some of the best films of 2019”.

On top of that, the writing categories were also dominated by men, with Greta Gerwig and 1917‘s Krysty Wilson-Cairns the only female nominees.

The Oscars have also come in for some criticism for the lack of diversity in the acting nominations too, with Cynthia Erivo the only non-white nominee for her turn as Harriet.

“The Academy narrowly avoiding an Oscars So White by nominating exactly one performer of colour in an acting category, but nominating her for playing Harriet Tubman, feels like an on-the-nose joke in an episode of The Critic,” one person tweeted.

Another added: “One Black acting nominee … despite a plethora of chances to reward so many amazing performances from Black, Latinx and Asian actors this year. One nominee doesn’t excuse this #OscarsSoWhite lineup.”

A third said: “Oscars literally so white again no excuse no excuse this year or any year but this year [e]specially”.

Some also called-out the lack of nominations for the likes of Lupita Nyong’o, Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Lopez and Awkwafina, while Scarlett Johansson scored two nominations.

“So they have Scarlett Johansson nominated for both best actress & supporting actress? while Lupita Nyong’o played two masterful characters in the same movie and she was completely snubbed,” one person tweeted.

Another added: “I like Charlize Theron a lot, but was she better in Bombshell than Lupita Nyong’o was in Us? It is to laugh.”

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 9.