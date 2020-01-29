Bill Murray is set to reprise his role as Phil Connors from 1993 classic Groundhog Day for a new Super Bowl commercial.

Murray will be joined by his brother Brian Doyle-Murray in the commercial, who will also be taking things back 27 years, reprising his role as mayor of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

Also on board is Stephen Tobolowsky, who plays the role of Ned Ryerson in the 1993 film.

The new commercial looks to be for Jeep, and this year’s Super Bowl, to be contested on Sunday (February 2), happily coincides with Groundhog Day itself.

The existence of the new commercial was posted on Instagram along with the caption: “The perfect commercial doesn’t exi…”

“Phil Connor and Ned Ryerson reunite in Woodstock’s town square for a Jeep commercial, which the article states, could run for the Super Bowl (which conveniently runs on Groundhog Day). No update on Needlenose’s ability to recreate the whistling bellybutton trick.” See it below.

The 1993 film, directed by Harold Ramis, tells the story of a TV weatherman who travels to the small town of Punxsutawney in Pennsylvania to film a piece about their annual Groundhog Day, and ends up reliving the same day over and over.

It’s not the first of Bill Murray’s classic roles that he’s recently been confirmed to reprise: just last week, it was revealed that Murray will return to the Ghostbusters cast as Dr. Peter Venkman for the 2020 film Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

In other particularly off-the-wall goings on for the actor, he revealed last year that he once applied for a job at an Atlanta restaurant – and they hired him.