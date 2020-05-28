Palace Cinemas to reopen from July 2

Palace Cinemas will be the first cinema chain to reopen as public gathering restrictions begin to ease.

Posting on Facebook yesterday (May 27), the company announced doors will be reopening from July 2. The cinema’s CEO Benjamin Zeccola expects there will be only three screenings a day, with at least four films on offer.

Palace owns cinemas in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra, Perth and Byron Bay.

From June 22, cinemas will be permitted to reopen in Victoria, provided they only host up to 50 patrons at a time. Earlier this month, it was reported cinemas were looking to the July 16/17 release date of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, Tenet, to reopen. However, it is now unclear whether the film will be released globally on those dates.

Additionally, as The Age reports, some cinema chains are hesitating to reopen without a financial incentive to do so, like a blockbuster release such as Tenet.

“It is likely that smaller locations, or regional cinemas, may open ahead of mid-July,” National Association of Cinema Operators executive director Michael Hawkins told The Age earlier this week, “but decisions in those cases will be made by their operators by what makes economic sense and the responsibility some of those cinemas have to their regional communities.”

Major cinemas chains Hoyts and Event have yet to lock in specific dates for reopening, with Hoyts posting earlier this week that it is “excited to reopen in the coming weeks”.