Palm Springs Film Festival 2022 cancelled due to COVID surge

The Palm Springs International Film Festival has cancelled its 2022 edition due to a rise in COVID cases.

The annual California festival, which also cancelled in 2021, was set to take place from January 7-17, and after already cancelling its pre-festival gala on January 6, the entire event is now no longer set to go ahead.

Based on the current rise of COVID cases, the Palm Springs International Film Society has announced that the Film Festival will not take place this year from January 7-17,” organisers wrote in a statement. “This follows the cancellation of the January 6 Film Awards.

“After thoughtful consideration, the Film Society feels this is the most responsible decision to ensure the safety of our patrons, filmmakers, and staff. Those who have purchased festival tickets and passes will receive a refund. For most, the refund will be returned to their original method of payment.

The statement added: “At this time Palm Springs ShortFest is scheduled to return June 21-27, 2022. The Film Festival and Film Awards will return to an in-person event in January 2023. The Film Awards will partner with Entertainment Tonight to celebrate this year’s honorees with details to follow. The festival will announce juried award winners from the official selection on January 15 via press release and social media.”

Based on the current rise of COVID cases, the Palm Springs International Film Society has announced that the Film Festival will not take place this year from January 7-17. pic.twitter.com/6kmVdGW0Qh — Palm Springs Film Festival (@PSFilmFest) December 29, 2021

Elsewhere, Sundance Film Festival has confirmed it will be going ahead as an in-person event at the end of the month, and will be offering COVID booster shots to all eligible attendees.

The decision to offer the booster shots at the event in Park City, Utah comes after it was previously announced that all attendees will be required to show proof of three vaccination shots before entry.

“As part of our health safety, we are working to make booster shots available to those in need who would be eligible for one,” a Sundance spokesperson told TheWrap. Current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines state that individuals must have received their second COVID vaccination at least six months prior to a booster shot.