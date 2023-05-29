Paloma Faith criticises new ‘The Little Mermaid’ film: “Wtf is this shit?”

Paloma Faith has hit out at the new live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, saying that it’s not what she wants to be teaching the next generation of women.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey came out Friday (May 26), and also stars Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian, Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle and Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder.

Faith was among stars who attended one of the film’s opening weekend screenings, but took to social media to voice her issues with the remake.

“Just seen the new Little Mermaid with my kids and while I think Halle gives a good performance and it’s great casting as a mother of girls, I don’t want my kids to think it’s ok to give up your entire voice and your powers to love man,” the ‘Only Love Can Hurt Like This’ singer wrote on her Instagram story over the weekend (via Metro).

She added: “Wtf is this shit?! Not what I want to be teaching next gen women at all.”

Earlier this year, Bailey explained how she wanted to bring a more nuanced and modern perspective to the film, in which Ariel is willing to give her up life in the sea to marry a prince and live on the land.

“I’m really excited for my version of the film because we’ve definitely changed that perspective of just her wanting to leave the ocean for a boy,” she told Edition Magazine.

“It’s way bigger than that. It’s about herself, her purpose, her freedom, her life and what she wants.”

“As women we are amazing, we are independent, we are modern, we are everything and above,” she continued. “And I’m glad that Disney is updating some of those themes.”

Back in 2018, Keira Knightley explained that her children were banned from watching films like Cinderella and The Little Mermaid.

“And this is the one that I’m quite annoyed about because I really like the film, but Little Mermaid [is banned, too],” she told Ellen DeGeneres. I mean, the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man. Hello!”

