Pamela Anderson shares first look at “intimate” Netflix documentary

Netflix has revealed the first images from Pamela Anderson documentary Pamela, A Love Story – check them out below.

Directed by Ryan White (The Keepers), the documentary sees Anderson “tell her story” about her rise to fame, rocky romances and the infamous sex tape scandal with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, through personal videos and diaries.

A synopsis reads: “An intimate and humanising portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells. Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother.”

The documentary was announced back in March, following the release of miniseries Pam & Tommy where she was played by Lily James.

The series attracted criticism for going ahead without Anderson’s involvement. In an interview with Net-a-Porter ahead of Pam & Tommy’s release, James said she tried to reach out to Anderson but she never responded.

“I was really hopeful that she would be involved,” James said. “I wish it had been different.”

Pamela, a love story — an intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells, following the trajectory of @pamelaanderson's life and career — premieres January 31 pic.twitter.com/7w1D3BdvHc — Netflix (@netflix) December 13, 2022

While Anderson hasn’t spoken publicly about Pam & Tommy, numerous reports have suggested she’s unhappy with the show. In a report from Entertainment Weekly, a source close to the former Baywatch star said, “she’ll never, never watch this”.

Announcing the documentary on Netflix at the time on Instagram, Anderson wrote: “My life. A thousand imperfections. A million misperceptions. Wicked, wild and lost. Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor. And alive to tell the real story.”

Pamela, A Love Story is released on Netflix on January 31, 2023.