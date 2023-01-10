Pamela Anderson takes control of her story in trailer for Netflix documentary

Netflix has released a trailer for Pamela Anderson documentary Pamela, A Love Story – check it out above.

Directed by Ryan White (The Keepers), the documentary sees Anderson “tell her story” about her rise to fame and the infamous sex tape scandal with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

Speaking in the trailer, Anderson says: “I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive and now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick. I want to take control of the narrative for the first time.”

The documentary was announced in March last year following the release of miniseries Pam & Tommy, where Anderson was played by Lily James.

The series attracted criticism for going ahead without Anderson’s involvement. In an interview with Net-a-Porter ahead of Pam & Tommy’s release, James said she tried to reach out to Anderson but she never responded.

“I was really hopeful that she would be involved,” James said. “I wish it had been different.”

A synopsis for the documentary reads: “An intimate and humanising portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells. Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother.”

Announcing the documentary in March on Instagram, Anderson wrote: “My life. A thousand imperfections. A million misperceptions. Wicked, wild and lost. Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor. And alive to tell the real story.”

Pamela, A Love Story is released on Netflix on January 31.