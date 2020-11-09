Paramount Pictures reveals third ‘A Quiet Place’ film is on the way

Paramount Pictures has announced it’s gearing up to release a third film from its A Quiet Place franchise.

According to Deadline, the studio has hired Jeff Nichols (Midnight Special, Take Shelter) to write and direct the film, which is based on an original idea by John Krasinski.

Krasinski, known for his roles in The Office and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, co-wrote, directed and starred in the horror franchise’s first film, and wrote, directed and starred in its sequel.

The release date of the second film was pushed back from its March release date due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Paramount moving it to April 2021.

Details of the third film’s plot have not yet been revealed, but Deadline speculate that it won’t be a direct sequel, but instead broaden the world that the original film introduced, looking at a post-apocalyptic world where survivors are struggling to stay alive by being quiet, as monsters hunt them.

Paramount has set a 2022 release date for the new movie.

Meanwhile, John Krasinski reunited the cast of The Office earlier this year to recreate the US show’s iconic wedding dance for two engaged fans.

As part of his Some Good News YouTube series, the actor who plays Jim Halpert in the show, surprised a Maryland couple, whose proposal was inspired by the hit US sitcom.

Krasinski went on to officiate a virtual wedding for the pair, who were joined online by their family and friends, before he surprised them once again by bringing in Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly) to be the maid of honour.

Zac Brown Band even performed a song for the pair, then Krasinski unveiled his biggest surprise as he invited the main cast of the sitcom to perform the famous dance from Jim and Pam’s nuptials on the show.