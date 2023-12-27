‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-kyun reportedly found dead, aged 48

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, best known for his roles in films such as Parasite and A Hard Day, has reportedly died at the age of 48.

Lee is said to have been found dead in a car located in the Jongno District of Seoul, South Korea earlier today (December 27), according to a report by Yonhap News Agency that cited the police.

The Korea Times reports that the actor was found in an “apparent suicide” at around 10:30am local time with a “charcoal briquette” in the passenger seat. Lee had also reportedly written “memo akin to a suicide note” prior to being found.

The actor had been under investigation by the South Korean police on suspicion of drug use since late-October 2023. Lee was most recently spotted returning home on Christmas Eve (December 24), following a 19-hour police questions over his alleged drug use.

At the time, Lee said, per Yonhap News Agency: “I’ve finished the questioning by the police about the blackmail case. I hope the police wisely determine which statements are more reliable between mine and the blackmailers.”

This is a breaking news story – check back for updates…

