Park So-dam talks cancer diagnosis: “I was both shocked and scared”

South Korean actress Park So-dam, known for her work in Parasite, has opened up about her diagnosis and recovery from thyroid cancer.

In December, her agency Artist Company revealed that Park had been diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer during a regular health check-up. While it did not specify when the diagnosis took place, it noted that the actress had undergone surgery to treat the condition.

In a recent interview with The Korea Times for her recently released film Special Delivery, Park shared that she had been “recovering well” from surgery. She went on discuss her reaction after she had received her diagnosis and how she dealt with it.

“When I found out about my health condition, I was both shocked and scared,” revealed the 30-year-old actress. “But it gave me time to look back and take better care of myself so I can work longer and be healthier in the future.”

Park added that the diagnosis had also made her more conscious of the condition of her health. “I realised that in order to do what I really love, I must stay healthy,” she said.

As a result of her surgery and the recovery process, Artist Company also noted that Park would not be able to attend the promotional activities for Special Cargo. The forthcoming movie will also star actors Song Sae-byeok (2019’s Possessed) and Kim Eui-sung (2016’s Train To Busan).

Special Delivery is a crime action movie that stars Park as a delivery driver with a 100 per cent success rate. A series of unexpected events occur when she carries a child in her car while being pursued by police. The film had hit cinemas earlier this week on January 12, where it debuted at Number One at the local box office.