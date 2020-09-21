The Passion of the Christ star Jim Caviezel has confirmed that a sequel to the controversial 2004 film is “coming”.

The original Mel Gibson film, which covers the 12 hours before Jesus’ death, became a huge box office hit when it was released, grossing $612million (£476million) worldwide off of a $30million (£23million) budget.

However, it proved very divisive, with criticism levelled at the film’s violence as well as accusations of anti-Semitism.

Talk of a sequel has been doing the rounds for a number of years, and in a new interview with Breitbart News, Caviezel confirmed that the film was still on the way.

“Mel Gibson just sent me the third picture, the third draft,” he revealed. “It’s coming. It’s called The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection. It’s going to be the biggest film in world history.”

During an interview earlier this year, Caviezel spoke about Hollywood’s aversion to making biblical films, comparing them to superhero movies.

“The films they make are Marvel Comics movies,” he told Fox News. “You’ll see Superman. You won’t see Jesus… I got to play the greatest superhero there ever was.”

Caviezel previously spoke about a sequel to The Passion of the Christ in 2018, echoing his latest comments by saying it “is going to be the biggest film in history.”

“There are things that I cannot say [about the sequel] that will shock the audience,” he added. “It’s great. Stay tuned.”

He added: “I’ll tell you this much, the film [Gibson’s] going to do is going to be the biggest film in history. It’s that good.”

The sequel has been in development since at least 2016, with co-writer Randall Wallace confirming it would focus on the resurrection of Jesus.