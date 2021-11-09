Patty Jenkins’ ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ film delayed

Rogue Squadron, the Star Wars film set to be directed by Patty Jenkins, has been taken off Disney’s production schedule for next year.

Jenkins (Wonder Woman) and writer Matthew Robinson have reportedly been developing Rogue Squadron over the past year, with hopes of entering production in 2022.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has now taken the film off the 2022 production schedule due to Jenkins’ other commitments. There’s hope she’ll return to the project once these have been fulfilled.

Rogue Squadron is still slated to release December 22, 2023, although that could change following this production shuffle. If it stays on course, It will be the first feature film in the Star Wars universe since 2019’s Rise Of Skywalker.

While it’s unclear which projects were particularly of issue, Jenkins is set to direct Wonder Woman 3 and a Cleopatra film over the next couple of years.

Rogue Squadron was initially announced back in December 2020 during Disney’s investor day, where Jenkins said she wanted to make the “greatest fighter pilot movie ever made”.

There’s several other Star Wars films in the works, including a standalone feature directed by Taika Waititi and another from Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

Several TV shows based on the franchise are inbound too, including Book Of Boba Fett that’s set to release in December, followed by Obi Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor, and Rogue One spin-offs Andor and Ahsoka.

There’s also the third season of The Mandalorian, which is expected to release in 2022.