Paul Giamatti says Cher keeps calling him and he doesn’t know why

Paul Giamatti has said that Cher keeps calling him – and he has no idea why.

Appearing on The Howard Stern show this week, Giamatti revealed that Cher had reportedly spent years trying to contact him.

“Every now and then, I get a message from somebody that says Cher…really needs to talk to me, like it’s important, like it’s crucial that she talks to me,” Giamatti told Stern.

Advertisement

“And I’m like, ‘What the fuck?! Why does Cher want to talk to me?’ Nobody will tell me!”

He continued: “And then I never hear anything…and a year will go by, and it happens again.”

Giamatti went on to say that Cher managed to reach him eventually via voicemail.

He continued: “Eventually somebody…did get in touch with her, and she did call me and leave a message on my phone…all she said was, ‘I hear you want to talk to me.’ That was it. That was all she said.”

He went on to say the back and forth continued for some time and he eventually returned Cher’s message with one of his own: “I left her a message and said, ‘That’s great, I’d love to talk to you, but I thought you wanted to talk to me.’ And that’s the last I heard.

Advertisement

““I haven’t heard anything again,” he added, before saying he was baffled as to why Cher was trying to reach him in the first place.

“I don’t know what she could possibly want to talk to me about,” he explained to Stern. “And it’s killing me, I’m dying to know what she wants to talk to me about. I mean, it would be great! I’d love to talk to her about anything. I don’t care, it’d be fantastic.”

Giamatti is nominated for a Best Actor award at this year’s Oscars for his performance in The Holdovers. He’s up against alongside Cillian Murphy, Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo and Jeffrey Wright.