Paul Mescal on “fury” of being groped by “creepy” fan

Paul Mescal has discussed the “fury” felt after being groped in the street by a fan.

The actor, who is currently starring in a production of A Streetcar Named Desire at the Almeida in London, recalled being asked for a photo by a woman outside the theatre.

“As we posed for it, she put her hand on my ass,” he said, saying he thought “it was an accident” at first.

Advertisement “But the hand followed. I remember tensing up and feeling just, like, fury,” he added.

“I turned to her and said, ‘What’re you doing? Take your hand off my ass’.