Paul Rudd reveals how he never seems to age with daily routine

Paul Rudd has shared his daily routine after fans have questioned why he doesn’t seem to age.

The actor gave Men’s Health a walkthrough of his routine when asked how he remains “ageless” at 53.

“Sleep. Then diet. Then weights. Then cardio,” the Ant-Man actor said in the interview. “People ask me, ‘Can you send me your meal plan? How many times a week do you work out? Do you drink? Do you eat carbs? Do you have a cheat day?’