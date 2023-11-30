NewsFilm News

Paul Walker fans pay tribute on ten-year anniversary of his death

The actor was involved in a fatal car crash in 2013

By Alex Berry
Paul Walker
Paul Walker on June 3 2003 in Universal City, California, United States. CREDIT: Getty/Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Supporters of late actor, Paul Walker, are taking to social media to remember him on the ten-year anniversary of his death.

Walker died on November 30 2013 after a high-speed single-vehicle collision in Santa Clarita, California. At the time, Walker was in the middle of filming for Furious 7, the seventh installment in the action series franchise, Fast And Furious.

The movie was released in 2015 after some rewriting and the inclusion of Walker’s brothers, Cody and Caleb who were able to portray the role of Brian O’Conner.

Paul Walker
Paul Walker on March 17, 2009 in Bochum, Germany. CREDIT: Getty/Photo by Florian Seefried/WireImage

The hit song, ‘See You Again’ by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth was commissioned for the film’s soundtrack as a tribute to the actor who died aged 40.

Now, fans of the franchise and the late actor, are showing their support on social media.

The X/Twitter account under Walker’s name posted a black and white image of the actor with the caption: “10 years later we strive to honour your legacy… Love and miss you, Paul.”

Another account posted a photo of Walker saying: “10 years today since you’re gone. This still hurts, Paul. You left millions of fans behind you. We will never forget you. Thank you for all the memories and to have held our childhood.”

Another fan of the franchise posted photos of some of the cars featured in the movie and a picture of Walker, with a caption that read: “10 years ago we lost Paul Walker. But we’ll still see you again buddy thanks for being a role model for us car people we still can’t believe it’s been 10 years. You’ll always be there and you’ll always be our brother. This guy brought us joy to the car community.” Check out the tributes below.

The latest instalment in the franchise, Fast X, was released in May this year. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “The mad beauty of the Fast franchise is that it can pretty much go anywhere, even when it’s been everywhere.”

