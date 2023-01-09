NewsFilm News

People think this Daniel Craig Bond scene is giving Benoit Blanc

"He's got Benoit in him"

By Ella Kemp
Glass Onion: Knives Out Mystery
Daniel Craig in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' CREDIT: Netflix

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery fans have pointed out a scene from No Time To Die in which Daniel Craig sounds like Benoit Blanc.

The scene in question sees Craig’s Bond speak to Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) to try and unravel his plan, in the way of the detective he plays in Rian Johnson’s films.

Many commented on how Craig already sounds like his Knives Out and Glass Onion character Benoit Blanc, who has a Southern accent, despite playing the British secret agent.

Advertisement

Take a look at the clip here:

“Oh my god the James Bond movies are all just prequels to Knives Out,” one person wrote under the clip.

Another added: “you can really feel how the English accent and the US southern accent are related in this clip. Benoit is trying to break through.”

Advertisement

Take a look at some more reactions here:

In a four-star review of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, NME wrote: “Glass Onion celebrates the murder-mystery with style and sass by crafting Hollywood’s most expensive looking parlour game.”

Meanwhile, Hugh Grant recently revealed he’s “married to James Bond” in Glass Onion, as he plays Benoit Blanc’s partner Philip alongside Daniel Craig.

Confirming the theory, Grant told Collider: “It’s the tiniest little moment. I don’t really know why they wanted to do it but anyway, I thought Knives Out 1 was brilliant, and so yeah, I thought why not? I turn up for a few hours…”

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement