Pete Davidson provides update on ferry he purchased while he was “very stoned”

Pete Davidson has provided an update on the giant boat he purchased while under the influence of drugs.

During an episode of Saturday Night Live in January 2022, Davidson revealed that he and fellow SNL star Colin Jost bought a ferry in Staten Island when they were stoned.

On Monday (June 5), while appearing on the red carpet for the premiere of Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, Davidson admitted that he has “no idea what’s going on” with his and Jost’s unusual investment.

Advertisement

Asked by Entertainment Tonight if he was planning a Transformers afterparty on the boat, Davidson laughingly replied: “Yeah, if it’s not sunk!”

“I have no idea what’s going on with that thing,” he added. “Me and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry. And we’re figuring it out.

“Hopefully it turns into a Transformer and gets the fuck out of there so I can stop paying for it!” he laughed.

For Rise Of The Beasts, Davidson lends his voice to fan-favourite Autobot Mirage. Of his involvement in the film, he said: “Dude, this is crazy. This is crazy! I’ve been going to these movies forever. I am freaked out. I can’t believe I’m talking to you, doing this thing. This is insane!

“I’m full out-of-body here,” he added. “I’m so excited and just grateful and everyone who is a part of it has been so nice. And I’m just, I’m excited, dude.”

Advertisement

In a three-star review of Rise Of The Beasts, NME wrote: “[Director] Steven Caple Jr. still delivers plenty of robot-a-robot smash-ups, but it’s nowhere near as endless/tedious as the Bay-era Transformers films.

“[Anthony] Ramos is also a very likeable presence and can sell even the worst dialogue about saving the world. Pity the script borrows lines from better movies (Die Hard, A Few Good Men), but Rise Of The Beasts is still a notch above its predecessors.”