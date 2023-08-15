Peter Jackson praises “best, most intense horror movie” he’s seen in years

Peter Jackson has described Talk To Me as the “best, most intense” horror film he’s seen in years.

The director, best known for helming the Lord Of The Rings and Hobbit trilogies, praised the breakout Australian horror movie in a statement via distributor Ahi Films.

“It’s relentlessly scary and disturbing – in the best possible way,” Jackson said (via TotalFilm). “Talk To Me isn’t just good – it’s very good. The best, most intense, horror movie I’ve enjoyed in years.”

Prior to Lord Of The Rings, Jackson was best known for directing comedy horror films like Braindead, Bad Taste and The Frighteners.

A number of other high-profile directors have raved about Talk To Me, including Jordan Peele (Get Out) who called directors Danny and Michael Philippou to tell them the film had “inspired” him.

“It was seriously the most crazy thing ever,” Michael told IGN about the call to Peele. “I was shaking holding the phone, it was incredibly nerve-wracking.”

Starring Sophia Wilde, Talk To Me follows a group of teenagers who discover they can contact spirits using a mysterious embalmed hand, only for things to spiral out of control.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Hardcore horror fans should expect less of a full-on festival of bloody carnage and more a new-school chiller in line with the first two films by Ari Aster or Jordan Peele. Regardless: for a top-ranking summer fright from Down under, don’t miss Talk To Me.”