Peter Jackson’s ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ documentary details confirmed

A new Beatles documentary from Lord of Rings director Peter Jackson is on the way, to be released by the Walt Disney Company.

The Beatles: Get Back will focus on the making of the band’s penultimate studio album ‘Let It Be’ and will showcase their final concert as a band, on London’s Savile Row rooftop, in its entirety.

The film will be cut from 55 hours of unseen footage, filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and 140 hours of mostly unheard audio from the recording sessions.

Sir Paul McCartney shared his support for the project. “I am really happy that Peter [Jackson] has delved into our archives to make a film that shows the truth about The Beatles recording together,” he said.

“The friendship and love between us comes over and reminds me of what a crazily beautiful time we had.”

The Beatles: Get Back will reappraise footage from Let It Be, Lindsay-Hogg’s film originally released in 1970 following the announcement that the band was going to split up.

Ringo Starr said of the upcoming film “Peter is great and it was so cool looking at all this footage. There was hours and hours of us just laughing and playing music, not at all like the version that came out.

“There was a lot of joy and I think Peter will show that. I think this version will be a lot more peace and loving, like we really were.”

Jackson recently released They Shall Not Grow Old, a World War I documentary which restored and colourised hours of archival footage.

On The Beatles: Get Back, the director said: “Working on this project has been a joyous discovery. I’ve been privileged to be a fly on the wall while the greatest band of all time works, plays and creates masterpieces.”

The Beatles: Get Back will be released in the US and Canada on September 4.