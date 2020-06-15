Phoebe Waller-Bridge has reportedly been asked to be involved in a potential new James Bond spin-off.

The Fleabag creator has been working on the script for the latest movie in the franchise, No Time to Die, though a new report has claimed that she could be involved even more beyond the next movie.

There are some potential spoilers for No Time to Die below, so don’t read on if you want to avoid.

Following an alleged leak that suggested the spy will have a daughter in the next movie, apparently called Mathilde, the Daily Mirror now claims that Bond bosses are keen to create a new franchise centred around her.

The paper reports that Bond will be conflicted about training her up as a spy, with the series employing Killing Eve-style black humour. However, while bosses are keen for her to have a big role, Waller-Bridge may just provide ideas and co-produce.

No Time to Die‘s release was pushed back earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it has now been confirmed that the movie will hit cinemas on November 12 in the UK, and November 20 in the US.

The movie is set five years after the events of the last movie, Spectre, and will find Bond enjoying retired life in Jamaica.

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga previously explained in a behind-the-scenes video: “For me as a writer and a director, it was essential to rediscover Bond. Where is he? After five years of retirement, who has he become?

“[James Bond] is sort of a wounded animal, struggling with his role as a 00. The world has changed, the rules of engagement aren’t what they used to be, the rules of espionage are darker in this era of asymmetric warfare.

“The people close to Bond, those he considers to be family, are at great risk and now there is someone new out there, more dangerous than anyone he has ever encountered, and whoever they are is smarter and stronger than Spectre.”

He revealed that “from the moment [Bond’s] called to action to the end of the film is a race – not only to save the world but their lives.”

No Time to Die‘s theme tune is sung by Billie Eilish, who unveiled the track earlier this year.

NME has reached-out to EON Productions for comment on the spin-off reports.