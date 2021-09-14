Phoebe Waller-Bridge reportedly in line to replace Harrison Ford as ‘Indiana Jones’ lead

Phoebe Waller-Bridge might be in line to replace Harrison Ford in the Indiana Jones franchise.

The Fleabag creator and star is starring opposite Ford in the fifth film in the instalment, and reports suggest that her character – currently undisclosed – could in fact be the lead.

According to The Daily Mail, producer Kathleen Kennedy wants to make “big” changes with the new film, which could see Waller-Bridge take over the lead role.

“It would be a huge statement, and a great role for Phoebe,” the publication reported.

A first image of Waller-Bridge on the set of Indiana Jones 5 was shared earlier this summer while the film was shooting in Glasgow.

“I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers,” said director James Mangold when news of Waller-Bridge’s casting was first announced.

“When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

Discussing the film at last year’s Disney’s Investor Day, Kennedy said it would be the “fifth and final” film in the series.

Originally, the film was scheduled to be released in July 2019, and was subsequently pushed back to July 10, 2020 and then July 9, 2021. Indiana Jones 5 is now due for release on July 29, 2022.