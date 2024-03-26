Pierce Brosnan weighs in on reported new James Bond pick

Pierce Brosnan has weighed in on Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s reported casting as James Bond.

Last week it was reported that the Tenet star would be taking on the iconic role, two years after Daniel Craig stepped down from the franchise.

According to The Sun, a source shared that EON Productions had offered the role to the 33-year-old: “Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back. As far as EON is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”

Taylor-Johnson was just one of the actors being rumoured for the role of the British secret agent, with Idris Elba, Henry Cavill and Regé-Jean Page also being favoured.

The casting appears to have been approved by the former 007 star, who played Bond from 1995 to 2002. Speaking to RTÉ Radio 1 (via The Mirror), the Irish actor said: “I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so.”

He continued: “I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow. Be bold, go out there and have a great time. Just love it, just go for it. He can do it.”

This follows reports that Brosnan had been supporting fellow Irish actor, Cillian Murphy, who had been rumoured for the role, saying the Oppenheimer star would “do a magnificent job”.

Another 007 icon has given Taylor-Johnson his blessing, with On Her Majesty’s Secret Service star George Lazenby weighing in on the news.